Renaissance Global allots 25,000 equity shares under ESOP

Renaissance Global has allotted 25,000 equity shares under ESOP on 14 October 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 21,45,75,942 comprising of 10,72,87,971 equity shares of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 21,46,25,942 comprising of 10,73,12,971 equity shares of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up.

