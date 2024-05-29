Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 1.21%

Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 1.21%

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 20.83% over last one month compared to 7.16% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.3% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd lost 1.21% today to trade at Rs 223.95. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.53% to quote at 53807.91. The index is up 7.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.03% and Bajaj Auto Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 64.51 % over last one year compared to the 18.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 20.83% over last one month compared to 7.16% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 230.7 on 28 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 29 May 2024.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

