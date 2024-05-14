Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5014.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% gain in NIFTY and a 62.77% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5014.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22462.65, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5034.55, up 2.76% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 86.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% gain in NIFTY and a 62.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

