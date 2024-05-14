Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5014.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% gain in NIFTY and a 62.77% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22462.65, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

