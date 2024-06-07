Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 229.9, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.26% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 68.55% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 229.9, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 15.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 228.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 230.5, up 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

