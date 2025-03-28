Ashok Leyland's defence business secures orders worth over Rs 700 crore

Ashok Leyland announced that its defence business has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 700 crore for troop transportation, logistics, and other specialized mobility solutions under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program.

With these new orders, Ashok Leyland further strengthens its position as a leader in advanced land mobility solutions for the Armed and Paramilitary Forces. The recently awarded contracts include a diverse range of specialized vehicles, such as the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform, it added.

Deliveries are set to begin in the next financial year, reinforcing Ashok Leyland's ongoing commitment to the Indian Armed Forces.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, For decades, Ashok Leyland has been a trusted partner in defence mobility. We are immensely proud to have secured these new orders, which reinforce Ashok Leylands leadership in the sector and reaffirm our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces. The defence business remains a key pillar of Ashok Leylands future growth.

Amandeep Singh, President Defence Business, Ashok Leyland, said, As a proud proponent of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are committed to strengthening Indias defence capabilities through indigenous design and manufacturing in the defence mobility sector. Our vehicle platforms, ranging from 4x4 to 12x12 and packed with contemporary defence specific requirements, including armoring, known for their versatility and durability, remain the backbone of logistics and specialist needs of the armed forces.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 560.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% to Rs 11,946.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Ashok Leyland shed 0.58% to Rs 207.45 on the BSE.

