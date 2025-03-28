Godrej Properties gains after selling 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 cr on launch day of Godrej Astra

Godrej Properties rose 1.03% to Rs 2,148.65 after the company announced the sale of approximately 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the launch day of its luxury project, Godrej Astra, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Godrej Astra is strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market and spread over around 2.76 acres, offering an exquisite blend of modern design and premium amenities.

Godrej Astra is strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market and spans around 2.76 acres, offering an exquisite blend of modern design and premium amenities. The area is known for its upscale residential and commercial developments, making it an attractive destination for real estate investment. With well-planned infrastructure and proximity to key landmarks, the location offers residents a premium lifestyle and convenient connectivity. This is Godrej Properties' second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted with the response to our luxury project, Godrej Astra. Wed like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure an exceptional living experience for the residents of Godrej Astra. Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years."

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News