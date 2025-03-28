Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt of India plans to borrow ₹8 lakh crore in first half of FY26

Govt of India plans to borrow ₹8 lakh crore in first half of FY26

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has finalised its borrowing programme for the first half (H1) of FY 2025-26. Out of Gross Market borrowing of ₹14.82 lakh crore budgeted for FY 2025-26, ₹8.00 lakh crore (54.0%) is planned to be borrowed in H1 through issuance of dated securities, including ₹10,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs). The gross market borrowing of ₹8.00 lakh crore shall be completed through 26 weekly auctions. The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50 year securities. The share of borrowing (including SGrBs) under different maturities will be: 3-year (5.3%), 5-year (11.3%), 7-year (8.2%), 10-year (26.2%), 15-year (14.0%), 30-year (10.5%), 40-year (14.0%) and 50-year (10.5%). The Government will carry out switching/buyback of securities to smoothen the redemption profile.

The Government will continue to reserve the right to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to ₹2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications. Weekly borrowing through issuance of Treasury Bills in the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2025-26 is expected to be ₹19,000 crore for 13 weeks with issuance of ₹9,000 crore under 91 day T-bill, ₹5,000 crore under 182 day T-bill and ₹5,000 crore under 364-day T-bill. To take care of temporary mismatches in Government accounts, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2025-26 at ₹1.50 lakh crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HPCL gains on appointing Rajneesh Narang as CFO

Nifty below 23,550 mark; IT shares decline

Markets Slip as Tech Stocks Weigh, U.S. GDP Revised Higher

Bondada Engineering gains on securing order worth Rs 5 crore

Adani Green arm bags LOA for 400 MW solar power project from UPPCL

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story