Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 March 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 76.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23225 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.462.85. Volumes stood at 24618 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 6244 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1317 shares. The stock increased 7.46% to Rs.5,070.70. Volumes stood at 1823 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 46794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13328 shares. The stock increased 0.77% to Rs.295.00. Volumes stood at 49993 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 7923 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2513 shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.2,875.00. Volumes stood at 7320 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 61602 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20637 shares. The stock gained 5.64% to Rs.1,019.40. Volumes stood at 36592 shares in the last session.

