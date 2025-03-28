Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 76.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23225 shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 March 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 76.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23225 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.462.85. Volumes stood at 24618 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 6244 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1317 shares. The stock increased 7.46% to Rs.5,070.70. Volumes stood at 1823 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 46794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13328 shares. The stock increased 0.77% to Rs.295.00. Volumes stood at 49993 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 7923 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2513 shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.2,875.00. Volumes stood at 7320 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex swings in green, rises 65 pts; Nifty holds 23,600; FMCG leads

DCM Shriram shares fly 9% on starting commercial production CBG plant in UP

New RBI order on holiday: Know if banks are open in your state on March 31

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal looks to leave UK over govt's non-dom crackdown

Bitcoin, Ethereum trade sideways; investors eye US PCE Index data

Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 61602 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20637 shares. The stock gained 5.64% to Rs.1,019.40. Volumes stood at 36592 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties gains after selling 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 cr on launch day of Godrej Astra

Govt of India plans to borrow ₹8 lakh crore in first half of FY26

HPCL gains on appointing Rajneesh Narang as CFO

Nifty below 23,550 mark; IT shares decline

Markets Slip as Tech Stocks Weigh, U.S. GDP Revised Higher

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story