Ashok Leyland total sales fall 6% YoY in April'25

Ashok Leyland reported a 6% decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 13,421 units in April 2025 from 14,271 units sold in April 2024.

The companys total domestic sales slipped 7% YoY to 12,509 units in the month of April.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) fell 14% to 7,406 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 6% to 5,103 units in March 2025 compared to March 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 560.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% to Rs 11,946.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter shed 0.20% to Rs 224.95 on the BSE.

