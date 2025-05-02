Indus Towers Ltd Falls 6.14%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 4.28% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 6.14% today to trade at Rs 383. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.97% to quote at 2843.89. The index is up 4.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 0.47% and Tata Communications Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.38 % over last one year compared to the 7.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 4.28% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 92040 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 292 on 04 Jun 2024.

