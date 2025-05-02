Go Fashion sizzles after Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Go Fashion (India) rallied 9.48% to Rs 858.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 52.41% to Rs 19.89 crore on 12.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 204.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 47.62% YoY to Rs 25.42 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBTDA rose 16% to Rs 62.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 53.9 crore posted in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 30.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 29.7% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, same store sales growth (SSSG) for exclusive brand outlet (EBOs) stood at 2% and same cluster sales growth (SCSG) for EBOs stood at 6%.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 12.95% to Rs 93.49 crore on 11.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 848.16 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Average Selling Price (ASP) for FY25 stood at Rs 769.

As on 31st March 2025, total EBOs stood at 776 stores. Cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 249 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Gautam Saraogi, CEO, Go Fashion (India), said, Over the years we have evolved from a leggings and churidar focused brand into a comprehensive bottom wear player. This transformation is reflected in the growth of our average selling price which stood at Rs. 769 mainly driven by a shift in our product mix. We have maintained a strong full-price sales of 95.4%, highlighting both the strength of our pricing strategy and the continued acceptance of our products in the market.

Our disciplined inventory management has resulted in a maintaining our inventory days at 102 days. We believe there is room to optimize this further by a few more days, which will contribute to a stronger balance sheet and support long-term, sustainable growth. We have successfully converted over 50% of EBITDA into operating cash flow. Looking ahead, we intend to sustain this as a core financial discipline, supported by robust inventory management.

In FY25, we added a net total of 62 new stores, bringing our total store count to 776. Some store openings originally scheduled for Q4 FY25 were delayed due to store readiness issues and have opened in Q1 FY26. During the last year, we were focused on rationalizing our store portfolio, and all our store closures have been completed. With these closures done, we aspire to do a net addition of ~120 stores annually.

Go Fashion (India) is a womens bottom-wear brand in India. It is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of womens bottom-wear products under the brand, Go Colors

