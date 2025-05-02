Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto total sales slides 6% YoY in April'25

Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales of 3,65,810 units in April 2025, which is lower by 6% as compared with the sales volume of 3,88,256 units sold in April 2024.

While the companys 2-wheeler sales stood at 3,17,937 units (down 7% YoY), commercial vehicle sales added up to 47,873 units (up 3% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys total domestic market sales and export sales for March 2025 were 2,20,615 (down 11% YoY) and 1,45,195 units (up 4% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 8,060 on the BSE.

