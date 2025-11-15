Sadbhav Engineering consolidated net profit declines 79.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 249.89 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Engineering declined 79.53% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 249.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.249.89205.8658.9449.0762.3414.0430.06-16.855.6127.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News