Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 77.27% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.30% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.768.4221.1421.142.832.032.701.511.951.10

