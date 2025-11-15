Vishvprabha Ventures consolidated net profit declines 53.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures declined 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.904.3520.4128.510.630.960.230.570.180.39

