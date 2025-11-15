Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.72% to Rs 115.91 crore

Net loss of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.72% to Rs 115.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.115.9182.372.667.270.664.39-1.682.15-1.331.28

