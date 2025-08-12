Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 44.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 44.61% to Rs 217.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.46% to Rs 1887.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2465.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1887.072465.3931.7224.29337.53320.43299.57226.75217.39150.33

