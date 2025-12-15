Ashoka Buildcon jumps after securing Rs 1,041-cr BMC flyover project

Ashoka Buildcon rose 1.96% to Rs 168.65 after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. Road-Saboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in "E" Ward.

The domestic project is to be completed within 24 months, excluding the monsoon period, at a total cost of Rs 1,041.44 crore, including GST.

The joint venture (JV) shareholding structure comprises Ashoka-Aakshaya JV, in which Ashoka Buildcon holds 51% as the lead member and Aakshya Infra Projects Private Limited holds 49%.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in BMC, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.