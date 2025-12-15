Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME K. V. Toys India rings the opening bell with a playful pop

BSE SME K. V. Toys India rings the opening bell with a playful pop

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
K. V. Toys India traded at Rs 304 on the BSE, a premium of 27.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 239.

The scrip was listed at Rs 320, a 33.89% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 320 and a low of Rs 304. About 4.01 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

K. V. Toys India's IPO was subscribed 323.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share.

Ahead of the IPO, K. V. Toys India on 5 December 2025, raised Rs 11.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.68 lakh shares at Rs 239 each to 11 anchor investors.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 16,80,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements, repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings availed of by the company and general corporate purposes.

K. V. Toys India is engaged in the business of contract manufacturing and selling plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children, covering both educational and recreational segments. Its diversified product portfolio includes friction-powered toys, soft bullet guns, ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) toys, pull-back toys, battery-operated and electronic toys, press-and-go toys, die-cast metal vehicles, bubble toys, dolls, and other play-based products. The company markets several proprietary brands such as Alia & Olivia (doll range), Yes Motors (die-cast car range), Funny Bubbles (bubble toys), and Thunder Strike (soft bullet guns), each catering to specific segments of the childrens toy market. As of 31 October 2025, the company had 50 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 80.80 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.06 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

