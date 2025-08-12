Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ashoka Buildcon's standalone net profit declined 25% to Rs 30.62 crore on a 30.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,310.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.33 crore in Q1 FY26, down 23.4% from the Rs 56.53 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses fell 29.74% YoY to Rs 1,295.83 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 464.51 crore (down 47.54% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 56.90 crore (down 10.07% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 23.36 crore (up 4.42% YoY).
EBITDA rose 4% to Rs 150.7 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 145 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. EBITDA margin added to 11.3% in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.6% in Q1 FY25.
The companys order book stood at Rs 15,886 crore as of 30 June 2025.
Road EPC and Power T&D projects account for 49.2% and 31.4% of the total order book, respectively. Road HAM, railways, and EPC-building projects contribute 11.6%, 4.9%, and 2.9%, respectively.
The companys standalone debt stands at Rs 1,652 crore, which is composed of Rs 95 crore in equipment loans and Rs 1,257 crore in working capital loans.
The BOT (build-operate-transfer) division reported a toll collection of Rs 362 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rose 0.71% to Rs 185.35 on the BSE.
