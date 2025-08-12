W S Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd and Sprayking Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2025.

NDL Ventures Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd and Sprayking Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2025.

W S Industries (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 86.35 at 12-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11508 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 82.59. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2444 shares in the past one month. Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd soared 17.85% to Rs 26.67. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46396 shares in the past one month. Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd added 14.80% to Rs 305.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1042 shares in the past one month.