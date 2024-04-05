Ashoka Buildcon receives completion certificate for its work on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway

Ashoka Buildcon has received Completion Certificate w.e.f. 02 April 2024 for its Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) vide letter issued by Independent Engineer on 04 April 2024 for the Project viz. 'Eight Lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from Km 279.00 to Km 292.00 (Ankleshwar to Manubar Section of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in the State of Gujarat under NHDP Phase - VI on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase IA-Package IV)' (Project).

The Company also announced that the said SPV has received a Completion Certificate for completion of 11.25 KMs out of total Project stretch of 13.00 KMs and balance 1.75 KM have been de-scoped by NHAI.

The Project is executed by Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of the company. The SPV has been receiving Annuity amount for 11.25 KMs from NHAI already.

