Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon receives completion certificate for its work on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway

Ashoka Buildcon receives completion certificate for its work on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashoka Buildcon has received Completion Certificate w.e.f. 02 April 2024 for its Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) vide letter issued by Independent Engineer on 04 April 2024 for the Project viz. 'Eight Lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from Km 279.00 to Km 292.00 (Ankleshwar to Manubar Section of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in the State of Gujarat under NHDP Phase - VI on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase IA-Package IV)' (Project).

The Company also announced that the said SPV has received a Completion Certificate for completion of 11.25 KMs out of total Project stretch of 13.00 KMs and balance 1.75 KM have been de-scoped by NHAI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Project is executed by Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of the company. The SPV has been receiving Annuity amount for 11.25 KMs from NHAI already.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Outcome of board meeting of IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers records 31% growth in Feb toll collections

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

Cintra (subsidiary of Ferrovial) to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

IFC to invest Rs 330 cr in Artemis Medicare Services

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

Thomas Cook launches EnterpriseFx in partnership with Visa &amp; Mastercard

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR Around 83.40 Per US Dollar, Regulatory Changes Stay In Focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story