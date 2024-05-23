Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 225.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 225.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 314.20 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 225.09% to Rs 252.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 314.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 926.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 195.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 1265.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales314.20317.14 -1 1265.341285.79 -2 OPM %122.4327.01 -112.24-24.34 - PBDT385.4980.09 381 1410.67-324.88 LP PBT306.782.40 12683 1095.26-639.69 LP NP252.3077.61 225 926.75-195.14 LP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

