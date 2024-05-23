Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 225.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 314.20 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 225.09% to Rs 252.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 314.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 926.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 195.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 1265.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

314.20317.141265.341285.79122.4327.01112.24-24.34385.4980.091410.67-324.88306.782.401095.26-639.69252.3077.61926.75-195.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News