Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.60% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 25.66% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.60% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.4511.269.547.901.271.971.131.831.131.52

