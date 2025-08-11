Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 96.63 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.96.6384.33-0.950.13-8.82-7.79-15.93-15.12-11.26-9.53

