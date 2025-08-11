Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 202.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.17% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 202.50% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.17% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.699.4882.252.431.390.501.390.501.210.40

