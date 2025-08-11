Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals rose 114.58% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.837.2194.1196.263.492.943.392.782.060.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News