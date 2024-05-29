Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 254.81% in the March 2024 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 254.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 264.38 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle rose 254.81% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 264.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 1080.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 864.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales264.38236.58 12 1080.94864.41 25 OPM %7.164.66 -3.573.65 - PBDT13.1110.67 23 20.0731.18 -36 PBT7.076.03 17 -3.0421.17 PL NP4.791.35 255 -3.2712.28 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

