Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 3749.11 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 14.24% to Rs 498.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 581.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 3749.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3622.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3749.113622.8020.1623.21749.33844.21687.44790.33498.31581.06

