Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 19.90% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.31% to Rs 25.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 144.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.5242.91 6 144.69137.61 5 OPM %14.1322.54 -13.7316.06 - PBDT17.8013.52 32 39.8730.05 33 PBT16.6512.21 36 34.8424.76 41 NP12.4710.40 20 25.1117.28 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 21.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story