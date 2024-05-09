Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 102.89% to Rs 231.80 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 90.40% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.89% to Rs 231.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.83% to Rs 102.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.37% to Rs 699.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 431.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales231.80114.25 103 699.96431.10 62 OPM %28.5927.15 -28.7428.86 - PBDT40.2319.88 102 140.5297.69 44 PBT39.7819.43 105 138.8196.19 44 NP28.7715.11 90 102.8471.50 44

