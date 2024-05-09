Sales rise 102.89% to Rs 231.80 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 90.40% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.89% to Rs 231.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.83% to Rs 102.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.37% to Rs 699.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 431.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News