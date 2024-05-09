Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 114086.83 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 24.91% to Rs 2709.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3608.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 114086.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107665.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16014.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6980.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 432034.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 439200.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales114086.83107665.51 6 432034.69439200.34 -2 OPM %4.284.76 -5.77-1.64 - PBDT4756.515950.70 -20 26096.70-5423.77 LP PBT3124.284712.87 -34 20500.27-9983.92 LP NP2709.313608.32 -25 16014.61-6980.23 LP

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

