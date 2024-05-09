Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 2459.41 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 26.36% to Rs 200.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 2459.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2485.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.57% to Rs 631.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 795.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 9504.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10137.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

