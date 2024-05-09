Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net loss of Madhusudan Industries reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.73% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.29 7 1.221.16 5 OPM %3.2331.03 -10.6618.10 - PBDT-1.472.34 PL 3.163.52 -10 PBT-1.502.31 PL 3.063.39 -10 NP-1.131.59 PL 2.322.41 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Trishakti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story