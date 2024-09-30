Asian Energy bags order worth Rs 82-cr from Oil India

Asian Energy Services announced that it has been awarded an order from Oil India for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition of 4,300 line kilometres (LKM) in Rajasthan Basin.

This project is part of the Mission Anveshan initiative and is valued at approximately Rs 82 crore. The order will be executed over a span of 18 months.

The companys total order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,000 crore.

Kapil Garg, managing director, Asian Energy Services said, We are thrilled to have secured the 2D Seismic order, a significant step in reinforcing our presence within the industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to actively pursue the right opportunities across every business segment and are continuously striving to enhance our capabilities and deliver excellence across the board.