Asian Energy Services JV wins Rs 459 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

To set up coal handling plant in Odisha

Asian Energy Services along with its JV partner, has been awarded a prestigious contract from Mahanadi Coalfields for setting up a Coal Handling Plant in Odisha. The contract encompasses Pre Engineered Turnkey Execution, including Design, Supply, Erection, Commissioning, Trial Run, Testing, and O&M during the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

Valued at approximately Rs 459 crore (inclusive of GST and BOCW Cess), this marks the largest-ever Coal Handling Plant (CHP) order secured by the company to date, a milestone that further reinforces Asian Energy Services' growing leadership in the sector. The project will be executed over a span of seven years.