Nifty settles below 25,600 level; metal shares decline

The key domestic indices ended with sharp losses today, amid broad-based selling pressure. Investors will now focus on Q2 earnings from Sun Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, and Grasim Industries, scheduled for release tomorrow, 5 November 2025, along with key economic indicators and global cues. The Nifty ended below the 25,600 level after touching days high of 25,787.40 in early trade.

Barring consumer durables all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with metal, IT and auto shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 519.34 points or 0.62% to 83,459.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 165.70 points or 0.64% to 25,597.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.69%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,619 shares rose and 2,540 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. The stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. IPO Update: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 18,00,58,800 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

Lenskart Solutions received bids for 2,51,49,46,203 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 25.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 1.44% to 10,499.05. The index rose 0.38% in the past trading session. Welspun Corp (down 2.93%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.74%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.72%), National Aluminium Company (down 2.37%), NMDC (down 2.17%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.86%), Tata Steel (down 1.82%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.52%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.39%) and JSW Steel (down 1.14%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Titan Company gained 2.28% after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings for FY26. The companys consolidated revenue jumped 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 18,837 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 14,656 crore in Q2 FY25. profit after tax (PAT) surged 59% YoY to Rs 1,120 crore. Bharti Airtel added 1.89% after the company reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. State Bank of India (SBI) rose 0.72%. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 20,159.67 crore for Q2 FY26, up 9.97% year-on-year (YoY) and 5.21% sequentially. Total income stood at Rs 1,34,979.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, rising 4.52% YoY but declining 0.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 3.13% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,793.02 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1.75% YoY to Rs 11,475.95 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.02%. The company has reported 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Bajaj Finance gained 1.16% after the NBFC reported a sharp rise in festive season lending, driven by robust consumer demand and recent tax reforms. The company disbursed 63 lakh consumer loans between 22 September and 26 October 2025, marking a 27% jump in volume and a 29% increase in value compared with the same period last year.

Godfrey Phillips India dropped 3.62% after the cigarette maker reported 14.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 356.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 13.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,289.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Gallantt Ispat gained 1.33% after the company reported a 78.42% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.23 crore on a 7.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,012.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. 3M India zoomed 16.29% after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Kirloskar Brothers fell 1.54% after the company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Global Markets: European markets declined on Tuesday as investors awaited third-quarter results from Philips, Geberit, Associated British Foods, and Ferrari, which are scheduled to be released today. Asia-Pacific markets ended lower, diverging from Wall Streets tech-led rally overnight. Australia's central bank holds rates at 3.60%. It had eased policy three times this year in February, May and August. The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.