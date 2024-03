Asian Energy Services has received a letter of intent from Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. The contract involves laying of flexible flow lines, dynamic risers, control umbilicals and associated accessories in PY3 Field in the Southern Coast of India.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 48 crore including taxes and it will be executed in FY25.

In addition to the base scope, the Letter of Intent also has a provision for extension of work scope by Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc.

