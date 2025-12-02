Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 0.90%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 0.90%

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index closed down 0.90% at 27565.25 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, BSE Ltd dropped 1.50%, Axis Bank Ltd fell 1.39% and ICICI Bank Ltd slipped 1.23%. The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 7.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.69% and Nifty Bank index has slid 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.55% to close at 26032.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.59% to close at 85138.27 today.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

