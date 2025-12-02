Sensex slides 474 pts; European markets decline

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in the afternoon trade amid NSEs F&O contract expiry. Investor focus now shifts to upcoming IPO activity, PMI data and the RBIs monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Barring the Nifty PSU Bank index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red, with the media, financial services and metal indices declining the most.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 473.81 points or 0.55% to 85,168.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 136.40 points or 0.52% to 26,039.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.59%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,413 shares rose and 2,588 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Asian Paints (up 1.83%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.88%), NTPC (up 0.72%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.51%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.42%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. InterGlobe Aviation (down 1.92%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.23%), HDFC Bank (down 1.22%) and Reliance Industries (down 1.17%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Economy:

Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, compared with 4.0 percent in the month of September 2025. The said decline is 14-month low indicating a sharp slowdown in the economy. Indias current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2025-26 from $ 20.8 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2024-25, the RBI said on Monday. Stocks in Spotlight: Mini Diamonds India hit the 20% upper circuit after the company announced that it has bagged an export order worth $1.50 million (approximately Rs 13.5 crore) from Hong Kongbased Jewellery Trendz.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) slipped 1.07%. The company reported handling 41 MMT of cargo in November 2025, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong growth in containers (20% YoY) and dry cargo (10% YoY). Hero MotoCorp shed 0.73%. The company has recorded 31% rise in total two-wheeler sales in November 2025, selling 604,490 units during the month as compared with 459,805 units dispatched in the same period last year. NMDC added 1.38% after the company reported an 11.09% rise in iron ore production in November 2025 to 5.01 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.51 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

GHV Infra Projects declined 2.80%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 109 crore from GHV (India) for the execution of civil, MEP, and finishing work for the buildings in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Force Motors slipped 1.60%. The companys total sales climbed 52.94% to 2,883 units in November 2025 compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024. Bharat Dynamics shed 0.42%. The company has received orders worth Rs 2,462 crore from Indian Army. Majors orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement). Global Markets: Most European market declined on Tuesday as regional markets continue to struggle to find momentum in December.

Most Asian market traded higher, lifted by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, while Japanese stocks struggled amid signals the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates. Most Asian markets traded higher, lifted by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, while Japanese stocks struggled amid signals that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates. Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1. "We are also removing tariffs on airplane parts and will un-stack Koreas reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU, Lutnick said, according to an X post by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

South Koreas headline inflation in November rose 2.4% year on year, according to government data Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, rose 2% from a year earlier. The latest figure is unchanged from Octobers inflation rate, supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Korea had kept rates unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth straight meeting last Thursday. U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after all three key benchmarks snapped five-day gain streaks. Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.53% to end at 6,812.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.38% to finish at 23,275.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 427.09 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 47,289.33.