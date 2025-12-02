Benchmarks trade lower; media shares under pressure

Media shares witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 326.96 points or 0.38% to 85,314.94. The Nifty 50 index fell 92.45 points or 0.35% to 26,083.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.33%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,531 shares rose and 2,261 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, compared with 4.0 percent in the month of September 2025. The said decline is 14-month low indicating a sharp slowdown in the economy.
Indias current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2025-26 from $ 20.8 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2024-25, the RBI said on Monday.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.69% to 1,454.65. The index fell 0.93% for two consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Music (down 2.81%), Saregama India (down 2.66%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.16%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.71%), D B Corp (down 0.69%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.53%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.37%), PVR Inox (down 0.24%) advanced.
Stock in Spotlight;
Hero MotoCorp declined 0.41%. The company has recorded 31% rise in total two-wheeler sales in November 2025, selling 604,490 units during the month as compared with 459,805 units dispatched in the same period last year.
Global Markets:
Most Asian market traded higher on Tuesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which fell yesterday as crypto sell-off dented market sentiment.
Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1.
"We are also removing tariffs on airplane parts and will un-stack Koreas reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU, Lutnick said, according to an X post by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
South Koreas headline inflation in November rose 2.4% year on year, according to government data Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, rose 2% from a year earlier.
The latest figure is unchanged from Octobers inflation rate, supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Korea had kept rates unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth straight meeting last Thursday.
U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after all three key benchmarks snapped five-day gain streaks.
Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.53% to end at 6,812.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.38% to finish at 23,275.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 427.09 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 47,289.33.
