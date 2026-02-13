Associate Sponsors

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 20.01 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.0116.49 21 OPM %3.301.09 -PBDT0.38-0.08 LP PBT0.28-0.18 LP NP0.21-0.11 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

