Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 471.62 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 471.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 423.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 1558.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1530.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales471.62423.63 11 1558.521530.59 2 OPM %6.194.70 -4.863.33 - PBDT27.9813.10 114 58.5132.06 83 PBT15.600.17 9076 7.82-14.93 LP NP18.93-2.35 LP 27.54-12.25 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

