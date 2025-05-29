Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores tanked 10.20% to Rs 501.65 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.52% to Rs 156.21 crore, despite a 139.46% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,321.27 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 204.46 crore in Q4 FY25, down 6.83% year-on-year but up 13.32% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses fell 17.08% to Rs 47.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 515.44 crore (up 689.70% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 68.64 crore (up 42.73% YoY).

On segmental front, revenue from mining stood at Rs 526.64 crore (up 19.91% YoY), ferroalloys income stood at Rs 16.58 crore (down 83.28% YoY) and coke & energy revenue was at Rs 57.08 crore (up 47.56% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 96.34% to Rs 470.17 crore on 150.37% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 3,135.06 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti Structures slips after Q4 PAT slides 15.5% YoY

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story