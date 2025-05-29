3B Blackbio DX Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Ashoka Metcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Ashoka Metcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

3B Blackbio DX Ltd crashed 15.76% to Rs 1593.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 64484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5986 shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 282.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31928 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 88.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6462 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd plummeted 9.05% to Rs 105.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4563 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd slipped 8.55% to Rs 17.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8313 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News