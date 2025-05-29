Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 54.69 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 54.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 83.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 217.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.6951.82 6 217.17205.18 6 OPM %3.11-126.11 -8.23-18.13 - PBDT-1.72-70.41 98 4.28-58.48 LP PBT-11.16-79.47 86 -33.36-93.72 64 NP-7.02-99.23 93 83.68-129.65 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

