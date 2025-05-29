Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 743.00 crore

Net Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 169.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 743.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 463.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 3012.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2798.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales743.00700.00 6 3012.002798.00 8 OPM %8.61-8.43 -13.053.25 - PBDT31.00-78.00 LP 201.00-131.00 LP PBT-22.00-136.00 84 -16.00-354.00 95 NP-25.00-169.00 85 -47.00-463.00 90

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

