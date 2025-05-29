Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres's consolidated net profit surged 32.57% to Rs 9.28 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 69.53 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 19.75% compared to Rs 86.64 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 34.57% to Rs 13 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 9.66 crore posted in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

In Q4 FY25, EBITDA excluding other income stood at Rs 13.57 crore, recording de-growth of 2.15% from Rs 13.87 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin improved to 19.51% in Q4 FY25 from 16% in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 48.76% to Rs 38.68 crore on 28.70% increase in revenue to Rs 292.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Dr. KV Tolin, promoter, chairman, and managing director of Tolins Tyres, said, FY25 has been a year of strategic transformation and financial consolidation for Tolins Tyres. We are pleased to report strong topline growth of 28.7% and a nearly 49% rise in net profit year-on-year, despite global headwinds and raw material volatility. This performance underscores the strength of our diversified geographic footprint, with the UAE contributing significantly to revenue momentum, and the effectiveness of our operational efficiency measures.

Our sharp reduction in debtfrom Rs 61.8 crore to Rs 0.7 croreand the improvement in our current ratio to nearly 7x highlight our commitment to prudent financial management. Furthermore, our ROCE of 15.7% and consistent profit margins reflect a stronger, leaner, and more resilient business model.

Also Read

Looking ahead, we remain committed to scaling our manufacturing utilization, broadening our product portfolio, and deepening our presence across key domestic and international markets. With strong tailwinds from the growing mobility ecosystem and a focused strategy on capacity optimization and product innovation, we are confident in our path toward long-term, sustainable growth. As we move forward, we remain focused on investing in innovation and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders through sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake a new line of business in the rubber industry as part of the company's diversification strategy.

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries.

Shares of Tolins Tyres declined 1.33% to Rs 133.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News