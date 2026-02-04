Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 287.51 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 15.32% to Rs 2016.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1748.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 287.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.287.51126.3385.7475.732092.041789.462084.061781.022016.221748.36

