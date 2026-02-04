Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 287.51 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 15.32% to Rs 2016.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1748.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 287.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales287.51126.33 128 OPM %85.7475.73 -PBDT2092.041789.46 17 PBT2084.061781.02 17 NP2016.221748.36 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1010.77% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story