Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 287.51 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 15.32% to Rs 2016.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1748.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 287.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales287.51126.33 128 OPM %85.7475.73 -PBDT2092.041789.46 17 PBT2084.061781.02 17 NP2016.221748.36 15
