Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 383.68 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 383.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 400.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales383.68400.93 -4 OPM %3.814.98 -PBDT9.4114.02 -33 PBT-3.281.76 PL NP6.49-1.26 LP

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

